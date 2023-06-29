Crestwood police seeking tips after armed robbery

CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The Crestwood Police Department is asking for tips after an armed robbery on Wednesday.

According to the department, the suspect entered Circle K at 8600 Watson Road around 6 a.m., went behind the counter, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at an employee and threatened to kill them if they did not give over what was in the store’s safe. After stealing cash, the suspect ran out of the store. Police believe he may have had a waiting escape vehicle in the area.

The suspect was wearing gloves, a mask, a dark cap, a green hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants during the crime.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and that may have witnessed the crime, the suspect or possible escape vehicle to contact them via the Crestwood MO PD app or by texting “Crestwoodtip” and the tip to 847411.

