AG Bailey sends letter to Mo. universities following Supreme Court ruling

Missouri’s attorney general is warning universities and cities to end affirmative action policies immediately.(Office of the Governor)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s attorney general is warning universities and cities to end affirmative action policies immediately.

In a letter sent to state colleges and city leaders, Andrew Bailey reiterated the court’s ruling and called on officials to adopt “race-blind standards” for college admissions, scholarships, employment and more.

Bailey said he intends to ensure the rights of all Missourians are protected under Thursday’s decision.

A spokesperson for Southeast Missouri State University told us the ruling has no impact on the school’s application and admission process, because the university doesn’t base those decisions on race.

