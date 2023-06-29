Surprise Squad
7 arrested during two-day anti-human trafficking operation

Charles A. Lindsay, Douglas J. Siemonsma, Ronald L. Garrison, Christopher Giarraffa, Pedro Cruz-Hernandez, Janxiong Song & Donald A. Dececco were arrested following a anti-human trafficking operation by the Illinois State Police Department.(Illinois State Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Seven suspects were arrested during a two-day anti-human trafficking operation in the Metropolitan East St. Louis Area.

The Illinois State Police Department led the human trafficking suppression operation between June 22-23. The operation was focused on identifying suspects who sought to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

“ISP has a responsibility to protect those vulnerable to human trafficking, forced labor, and sexual servitude,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.  “The arrests of these individuals serves as notice to anyone who thinks about feeding the demand for human trafficking that ISP could be waiting behind a door for them with handcuffs.”

The following suspects were arrested and charged as a result of the operation:

  • Donald A. Dececco (43) – St. Louis, Missouri – Indecent Solicitation of a Child (2 Counts), Travelling to Meet a Child, Grooming, Solicitation of a Sexual Act (2 Counts)
  • Ronald L. Garrison (66) – St. Louis, Missouri – Indecent Solicitation of a Child (2 Counts), Travelling to Meet a Child, Grooming, Solicitation of a Sexual Act (2 Counts)
  • Christopher Giarraffa (31) – St. Louis, Missouri – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Child, Grooming, Solicitation of a Sexual Act
  • Pedro Cruz-Hernandez (38) – St. Park, Illinois – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Grooming, Solicitation of a Sexual Act
  • Charles A. Lindsay (43) – Fenton, Missouri – Indecent Solicitation of a Child (2 Counts), Travelling to Meet a Child, Grooming, Solicitation of a Sexual Act (2 Counts)
  • Douglas J. Siemonsma (52) – Swansea, Illinois – Travelling to Meet a Child, Grooming
  • Janxiong Song (39) – St. Peters, Missouri – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Child, Grooming, Solicitation of a Sexual Act

If you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text *233733.

