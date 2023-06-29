2 dead, 8 hurt in three-vehicle crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead and eight others are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Jennings.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday near West Florissant and Jennings Station Road.

North County Fire Chief Goldstein told News 4 that two women were killed and eight others were injured, including 4 children.

Officials also told News 4 there were three cars involved in the crash, one of those caught fire.

State troopers are handling the crash investigation.

