Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready

IMAGES: Artist depictions of the world's biggest cruise ship set to depart in 2024. (Royal Caribbean International via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Set sail in style - the world’s biggest cruise ship is set to debut in early 2024.

Royal Caribbean International’s “Icon of the Seas” is making a big splash.

It was built in Finland and recently began open sea tests. Weighing in at around 250,000 gross tonnes (over 280,000 tons), it boasts the largest cruise ship waterpark, over 40 ways to dine, seven pools, 20 decks and more amenities.

The family-friendly boat is Royal Caribbean International’s first ship powered by clean energy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heat advisory Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days Today Through Friday
Two dead, one injured in shooting near The Grove
Man, woman killed in shooting near the Grove identified
AMBER alert issued for children in Berkeley, Mo.
AMBER alert canceled for children in Berkeley, Mo.
Police say they seized several guns from a downtown St. Louis apartment over the weekend
Police seize multiple guns from downtown St. Louis apartment
Prosecutors allege James Lambert committed child sex crimes in two area counties.
Select hockey coach accused of sex crimes against kids in two counties

Latest News

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to port
FILE - U.S. gymnast Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal for the artistic gymnastics...
Gymnastics star Simone Biles returning to competition in August in first meet since 2020 Olympics
Daniel Penny arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Wednesday, June 28, 2023,...
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
PHOTOS: World's biggest cruise ship almost ready