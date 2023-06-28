Surprise Squad
Wildfire smoke creates unhealthy air in St. Louis region

People living in the St. Louis region woke to hazy conditions Wednesday caused by smoke from wildfires in Canada.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People living in the St. Louis region woke to hazy conditions Wednesday caused by smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Excellent air quality is given a measurement between 0-19, but the air quality measured 210 at 7 a.m. on Wednesday in St. Louis, in the “very unhealthy” category.

Dr. Steve Brown is a critical care pulmonologist at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

“The smoke contains particulate matters, tiny little particulates that are inhaled into the lungs. When they get down into the deepest part of the lungs, the alveoli, it can cause irritation and inflammation,’ he said.

Brown said poor air quality can pose a risk for people with asthma and COPD. But Wednesday’s air quality was so bad that even healthy individuals could have been affected.

“In persons who are otherwise healthy, it can still cause respiratory problems, including cough and shortness of breath and chest tightness. Sometimes chest tightness that’s so bad it can even simulate the kind of chest tightness you get in a heart attack,” said Brown.

As a precaution, Diana Daly, coach of the Kirkwood Riptides swim team, scaled back her team’s morning practice.

“We made a choice to cancel our first practice this morning, which normally takes place from 7:30 to 8:30 and has some kids 11 and over swimming. They can get into some pretty rigorous activity, and we didn’t want to expose them to that air quality at that time,” said Diana

A spokesperson for the YMCA said all-day camps moved many of their activities indoors to minimize the time spent outside.

By 6 p.m., the St. Louis air quality index dropped to 97, which falls into the poor air quality category.

