U.S. Men’s Soccer Team Competing at CITYPARK tonight

USMNT competing in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup June 28th versus Saint Kitts and Nevis.
USMNT competing in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup June 28th versus Saint Kitts and Nevis.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
By Jordon Ryan
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After a 1-1 draw versus Jamaica June 24th, 2023, the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) is playing at CITYPARK, Wednesday, June 28th at 9:30 p.m., in hopes to bounce back. The U.S. will be playing Saint Kitts and Nevis in the group stage as they compete in a tournament to win the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

June 28th marks the first meeting between the U.S. and Saint Kitts and Nevis and will be the USMNT’s 100th different opponent in international competition.

This years’ cup is its’ 17th edition and will be played between June 16th – July 16th, 2023 at 15 different stadiums in 14 United States and Canadian metropolitan areas.

Other teams competing in the cup today include Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago who face off just before the U.S. at 6:30 p.m., also at CITYPARK.

Tickets can be purchased from the CITY app, available in the App store or on Google Play.

