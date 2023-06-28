Surprise Squad
As temperatures spike, monitor for signs of heat illness in dogs

The Humane Society warns pet owners to watch for signs of heat illnesses in dogs.
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With temperatures in the triple digits forecasted later this week, the Humane Society warns pet owners to watch for signs of heat illnesses in dogs.

Dr. Nicole Fulcher, the Director of Medical Services for the Humane Society, said, “They can’t sweat like a humane being. They’ll pant or pace.”

When the temperatures are hot, keep the walks shorter. Walk your dog in the shade and avoid hot pavement. Check the pavement temperature with your hand or feet. If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for your pet.

Hot pavement and gravel can cause abrasions and burns on paws.

The Humane Society warns that heat-related illnesses are hard to spot in pets.

Dr. Fulcher said, “A lot of the time the owner isn’t even aware until the animal collapses.”

Their gums, eyes, and ears offer early signs of heat stress and heat stroke.

Dr. Fulcher said, “Usually if a dog is overheated, their eyes will be red, sometimes their ears and their gums will be bright red.”

During the intense heat, bring pets indoors. Shade may not be enough to cool them down.

Never leave dogs in hot vehicles. Cracking a window is not sufficient to allow for good airflow. Hot vehicles can be fatal to dogs.

If you see a dog left in a vehicle, the Humane Society recommends calling 9-11 and the Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty task force right away.

The number for the task force is 314-647-4400.

