Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Student loan borrowers brace for end of payment pause as SCOTUS mulls federal forgiveness

Missouri borrowers owe a collective $29.5 billion in student debt
Missouri borrowers owe a collective $29.5 billion in student debt
By Joe McLean
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to enter its summer recess and has yet to rule on two cases that impact the Biden Administration’s Student Loan Forgiveness program.

Meanwhile, the pause on the accrual of interest on student loans is scheduled to end this summer, with payments scheduled to resume in October after three years.

Missourians owe $29.5 billion dollars in student debt, according to the Education Data Initiative.

That is spread across 833,400 borrowers – who owe an average of $35,397, slightly above the national average.

Carroll Wilkerson is a Columbia-based certified financial planner who has worked in the field for 38 years.

He said borrowers should look at other lines of credit or loans that they can eliminate before the loan payments restart.

“If there’s things that they can maybe eliminate, or delay payments on something else, especially if they can get their credit card paid off or down, That frees up a lot of cash that they can use for their student loans,” Wilkerson said.

The three ways people use money are: saving for the future, paying off debts, and spending on themselves.

Wilkerson said borrowers must prioritize those first two, even if it means a slight, temporary lifestyle adjustment.

“That may mean that you don’t eat out as often, or it may mean that you don’t get to have as nice a Christmas present this year,” Wilkerson said. “There’s going to be something that you’ll have to probably cut back on. Those are the things that you have to make tough decisions on in life – and by doing those tough decisions, you’ll be better off down the road.”

More than 300,000 Missourians are already fully approved for the Biden Administration’s debt dismissal of $10,000 to $20,000 of their debt balances, but that forgiveness would be off the table if the Supreme Court rules against the program.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, one injured in shooting near The Grove
Man, woman killed in shooting near the Grove identified
First Alert Weather Days Issued Thursday & Friday As We Brace For Big Heat
First Alert Weather Days Wednesday, Thursday & Friday
Lincoln County teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school
Lincoln County teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school
The Granite City Fire Department responded to a leveled home around 2:45 a.m. on Dale Avenue.
Home explodes in Granite City, Fire Marshal investigating
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary

Latest News

Student loan borrowers brace for end of payment pause as SCOTUS mulls federal forgiveness
Student loan borrowers brace for end of payment pause as SCOTUS mulls federal forgiveness
Judge declines to force Missouri AG to advance abortion petitions amid appeal
Judge declines to force Missouri AG to advance abortion petitions amid appeal
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act