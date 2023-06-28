Surprise Squad
St. Louis woman admits to withdrawing over $26K from grandmother’s account

gavel
gavel(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman admitted to transferring money from her grandmother’s account to her own, according to court documents.

Alexis Butler reportedly waived her right to an indictment by a grand jury and pleaded guilty to a felony count of bank fraud. She agreed to a recommended prison sentence of three years and was ordered to pay back the money.

Court documents state Butler, 35, admitted that before Dec. 2, 2022, she used her grandmother’s information to access her grandmother’s account at St. Louis Community Credit Union. She transferred $2,000 to someone else, and later opened her own account at the credit union and began transferring her grandmother’s money into it.

Butler reportedly admitted to fraudulently withdrawing $26,700 from her grandmother’s account between Dec. 2, 2022 and Jan. 19, 2023. She said she re-deposited $7,500 into the account on Jan. 6.

