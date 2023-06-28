St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A man from St. Louis drowned at Johnson’s Shut-Ins Tuesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Emigdio Cuevas drowned while swimming in the Black River around 4:20 p.m. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G’s fifth drowning of the year. At the same time last year, Troop G had zero drownings.

