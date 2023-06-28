Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A man from St. Louis drowned at Johnson’s Shut-Ins Tuesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Emigdio Cuevas drowned while swimming in the Black River around 4:20 p.m. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G’s fifth drowning of the year. At the same time last year, Troop G had zero drownings.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heat advisory Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days Today Through Friday
Two dead, one injured in shooting near The Grove
Man, woman killed in shooting near the Grove identified
AMBER alert issued for children in Berkeley, Mo.
AMBER alert canceled for children in Berkeley, Mo.
Police say they seized several guns from a downtown St. Louis apartment over the weekend
Police seize multiple guns from downtown St. Louis apartment
Prosecutors allege James Lambert committed child sex crimes in two area counties.
Select hockey coach accused of sex crimes against kids in two counties

Latest News

News 4 Afternoon Update: June 28, 2023
Man charged with fleeing police in a car then on bike in St. Ann
‘This was life or death’ 19 gunshots go into St. Louis woman’s home, 3 hit her dog, but all...
‘This was life or death’ 19 gunshots go into St. Louis woman’s home, 3 hit her dog, but all survive
Taylor Swift fans becoming a target for scammers
News 4 Investigates: Taylor Swift fans becoming a target for scammers