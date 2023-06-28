Surprise Squad
St. Louis man accused of firebombing home over argument about parking space

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a home over a dispute about a parking space.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Marcus Reece, 31, had thrown a Molotov cocktail at a home in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue on March 19, 2022. A motion to detain Reece in jail said that the reason he threw the Molotov cocktail at the victim’s home was over a dispute in a parking space.

Reece was indicted on one felony count of damaging or destroying a building by fire and one felony count of possession of an unregistered destructive device in April. On June 22, Reece was arrested, and on Tuesday, it was ordered that he stay in jail until trial.

A damaging by fire charge carries a punishment of up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both. A charge for an unregistered destructive device carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, or both.

Reece has pleaded not guilty on both charges.

