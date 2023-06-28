Principal of Central VPA resigns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The principal of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School has resigned.

Dr. Kacy Shahid served as principal for eight years and was there when a gunman broke in last October and shot and killed a student and a teacher and wounded four others.

The St. Louis Public School District released a statement to News 4 saying:

“We at Saint Louis Public Schools are sad to see Dr. Kacy Shahid leave as principal of her alma mater, Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. (CVPA) She will be greatly missed by all of us at SLPS, and, most notably, her CVPA family.

“Despite our disappointment, we support her aspirations and wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

