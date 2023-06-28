Surprise Squad
Officers and police personnel receive special honor for CVPA school shooting response

Hundreds of officers, detectives and other personnel who responded to the school that day are receiving special recognition from the city and SLMPD top brass.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been more than eight months since a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School killed a student and teacher while injuring multiple others in South City.

On Tuesday, hundreds of officers, detectives and other personnel who responded to the school that day are receiving special recognition from the ity and SLMPD top brass.

Eight officers who found and confronted the shooter received the department’s highest award.

Three more officers were honored for their efforts in entering the building and providing critical support to survivors.

