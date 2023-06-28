North St. Louis City resident said the AC unit arrived just in time

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - North St. Louis resident, Mr. Benny, jumped into action to secure an AC unit for his daughter before the extreme heat arrived.

Benny’s daughter lives in a brick home in north St. Louis City. He says the home becomes an oven in the summer and has no source of cooling in the summer. Mr. Benny visits the home frequently, picking up the kids to take them to daycare.

Mr. Benny said, “They complain all the time. Grandfather, it’s hot in here.”

Cool Down St. Louis is a non-profit organization offering assistance to the vulnerable, elderly, disabled, or those with low income.

Mr. Benny said, “When it’s cold, we struggle. When it’s hot, we still struggle.”

A free window AC unit was installed within 24 hours of applying to Cool Down. The St. Louis Fire Department, a partner of Cool Down, aided in the installation. The unit arrived just in time, ahead of the triple-digit temperatures.

Mr. Benny said, “I appreciate everything being done for her today.”

Cool Down St. Louis services St. Louis City and 44 counties around Missouri and Illinois.

Gentry Trotter, the founder of Cool Down St. Louis, said, “Heat is the silent killer.”

Gentry said that someone should never have to choose between staying cool and paying for other necessities such as groceries, rent or medicines.

As summers get hotter, running the AC is essential.

Gentry said, “Air conditioners are a lifesaver. It’s what is saving lives.”

Having an AC unit is just part of the solution; residents must also keep it running.

Gentry said, “What we do for so many seniors and low-income people is help them this summer with their utility bills.”

As temperatures rise, remember to check in on your neighbors. Go into their home, make sure the AC is running and that the bills are paid.

To apply for AC units and utility bill assistance, go to cooldownstlouis.org. Applicants must provide proof of income, and supporting documents such as unemployment, pension award letters, child support forms, etc.

If you wish to donate to Cool Down St Louis, the information is also available on the website.

With the high heat this week, familiarize yourself with the locations of area cooling sites.

