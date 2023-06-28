Surprise Squad
Mid-Missouri burn bans mean no fireworks this Fourth of July

93% of Missouri is experiencing drought conditions
July 4 is less than a week away, and fire departments across the area are urging you to be careful when shooting off fireworks.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - July 4 is less than a week away, and fire departments across the area are urging you to be careful when shooting off fireworks.

More than 93% of Missouri is experiencing drought conditions right now, with many parts seeing severe to extreme drought.

That makes a fire more likely if a firework were to land in the wrong place.

That’s why several places in mid-Missouri have issued a burn ban, meaning no fireworks.

Last night Franklin County officials said they’d leave it up to the local fire districts to issue such bans.

The New Athens fire department in Illinois has also issued a burn ban.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

