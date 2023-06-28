Man drowns in Reynolds County state park river

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man drowned while swimming in Black River in Johnson’s Shut-Ins state park in Reynolds County on Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that Emigdio Cuevas, 24, was swimming in the river just before 4:30 p.m. when he began to struggle and was unable to resurface. He was pronounced dead just after 5:30 p.m.

MSHP said this is Troop G’s 5th drowning in 2023, compared to zero drownings at this time last year.

