Man charged with fleeing police in a car then on bike in St. Ann

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Harold Burton, 52, with resisting arrest by fleeing and resisting arrest for a felony.

The St. Ann Police Department alleges Burton was spotted driving into an oncoming traffic lane to pass up Office Chronister’s patrol vehicle. Chronister reportedly saw his face and then turned on lights and sirens to stop his vehicle. Burton sped into a residential area and pedestrians were forced to run out of his way to avoid a collision, police said.

According to police, on June 22, 2023, Office Chronister saw Burton again on a bicycle and told him to stop to effect an arrest for the previous felony offense of fleeing a police stop. Burton said, “No” and sped away. Chronister then chased Burton and took him into custody.

“Fleeing the police in a motor vehicle endangers everyone, including innocent bystanders, and will be prosecuted aggressively in St. Louis County,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Burton’s court-set bond is $150,000, cash-only, no 10% authorized.

The sentencing range for a Class E Felony is from one day up to one year in jail and up to four years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.

