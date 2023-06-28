Local couple restoring beloved St. Charles cinema destroyed by fire, years of neglect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles movie theater is receiving a major facelift nearly four years after an electrical fire caused major damage to the inside.

The St. Andrews Cinema, nestled along Interstate 70 and Zumbehl Road, was open for 49 years before a fire in September 2019 destroyed the concessions area of the building. Renovations were underway at the time of the fire, which also caused smoke damage and several holes in the roof.

From there, the building sat untouched through the pandemic until September 2022, when Krystal and Anthony Nolen purchased the cinema.

“We drove by and saw on the marquee sign that it was for sale,” said Anthony Nolen. “We were looking for an event space to expand our existing business at the time.”

The building was in disrepair, Nolen said, with three years of moisture, mold and fire damage inside.

“It was a blank canvas when we first got here,” he said. “The fire destroyed everything, the seats, the roof, the electrical, the plumbing--we’ve just taken on all of it.”

The couple brought on a contractor to help complete work on the leaking roof, but after several months of little work, he left with nearly $80,000 of their life savings.

The cinema sits on almost two acres of land and is accompanied by a large parking lot. In an effort to recoup some of their losses, they’ve launched bi-weekly flea markets and craft shows, along with weekly car and BBQ events.

“We want to create a community experience where people can come together to enjoy things,” said Krystal Nolen. “When the contractor left, we wanted to come up with a way to not only fundraise but to bring people in. Every time we have people out here, they ask about how things are going. They’re excited.”

After talking with former customers, employees and other community members, the couple decided to restore the cinema to its former glory. Now, it’s full steam ahead.

“Their stories I hear every time of how they grew up here and what movie they first saw here, and how their first date was here, I love that and we want to be able to keep that for future generations,” said Krystal Nolen.

All three theaters within the building will be restored. They plan to use one of the theaters as an event space, capable of hosting comedy nights and private events, along with movie showings.

“We want to bring in local producers and artists to air some of those kinds of commercials ahead of films,” Nolen said. “We want to promote local people, not just air ads about popcorn and soda.”

If all goes according to plan, the Nolens hope to open St. Andrews Cinema in September, bringing back classics like the Rocky Horror Picture Show ahead of Halloween.

“We’re really getting into it and seeing how much the community loved this place, and how nostalgic it is, I mean, heck, it’s been here for 53 years now, so to take on that name and that legacy, it felt right,” said Anthony Nolen.

The cinema has several upcoming fundraising events. For a full list, visit the St. Andrews Cinema Facebook page. The next flea market and craft show will take place July 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor fees will go toward the restoration of the cinema.

A Thursday Night Car Meet will begin at 7 p.m. this Thursday, June 29.

