Kids march down Manchester in Peace Parade

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Children from Midtown Community Services marched down Manchester with a message on Wednesday.

According to the organization, the kids were marching for peaceful streets. So, they can play without being in danger.

Ebony Sanders marched in the Peace Parade from ages 6 to 17. She is now a Midtown Camp Counselor. She told News 4 that in doing the parade, she’s seen growth, love and acceptance in the community.

