Investigators have identified persons of interest in deadly Downtown shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police have said they have identified persons of interest in a shooting Downtown that left one teen dead and another 11 injured.

Last week the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a picture of five boys holding guns, and with tips from the public, investigators have identified them.

Those juveniles have not been taken into custody or charged. Police said they are looking for more witnesses to come forward.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.