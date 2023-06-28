Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Investigators have identified persons of interest in deadly Downtown shooting

Police have said they have identified persons of interest in a shooting Downtown that left one teen dead and another 11 injured.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police have said they have identified persons of interest in a shooting Downtown that left one teen dead and another 11 injured.

WANTED: Five suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis

Last week the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a picture of five boys holding guns, and with tips from the public, investigators have identified them.

Those juveniles have not been taken into custody or charged. Police said they are looking for more witnesses to come forward.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert: Heat & A Severe Threat Next Couple of Days
First Alert: Heat & A Severe Threat Next Couple of Days
Two dead, one injured in shooting near The Grove
Man, woman killed in shooting near the Grove identified
AMBER alert issued for children in Berkeley, Mo.
AMBER alert canceled for children in Berkeley, Mo.
Police say they seized several guns from a downtown St. Louis apartment over the weekend
Police seize multiple guns from downtown St. Louis apartment
Prosecutors allege James Lambert committed child sex crimes in two area counties.
Select hockey coach accused of sex crimes against kids in two counties

Latest News

Local non-profit makes homemade quilts for veterans
Local non-profit makes homemade quilts for veterans
Anheuser-Busch’s new campaign focuses on the St. Louisans behind the beer
Anheuser-Busch’s new campaign focuses on the St. Louisans behind the beer
North St. Louis City resident said the AC unit arrived just in time
North St. Louis City resident said the AC unit arrived just in time
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’
Firefighter Lloyd Ruediger
BackStoppers helping family of New Haven-Berger firefighter