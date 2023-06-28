Group files ballot initiative to allow local regulation of guns in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A group says it is pursuing a ballot initiative that would ask voters if local gun control will be allowed in Missouri.

Sensible Missouri says it has filed three versions of the ballot initiative with the Missouri Secretary of State. The versions of the initiative differ in which local governments would be allowed to regulate guns. In one version, such authority would be given only to urban areas; in two other versions, other counties would be allowed to regulate guns.

The group says it will poll-test each version and will then ask for signatures on the version that is the most popular. Supporters hope to put the question on the ballot in November 2024.

The issue of local gun control has been raised in St. Louis City, where there has been an effort underway to pass regulations on open carry.

