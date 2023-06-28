Surprise Squad
Former Hazelwood School District security guard convicted of six felony sex crimes against a child

Generic Gavel
Generic Gavel(MGN)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former Hazelwood School District security guard has been convicted of six felony sex crimes against a child in St. Louis County on Wednesday.

Dexter Wade, 40, was convicted of first and second-degree statutory rape, enticement of a child and three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said that Wade had committed multiple sex crimes against a student at Hazelwood Central Middle School when they were in the 7th and 8th grades and while Wade was a security guard at the school.

The victim, the victim’s mother and grandmother and a forensic interviewer from the Children’s Advocacy Center and lead detective for the St. Louis County Police department all took the stand to testify against Wade.

The state presented Snapchat conversations that the victim had saved that showed Wade presenting himself first as a father figure to the victim and then as both a father figure and a lover to the child. The state said Wade went so far as to tell the victim he could see them having children in the future.

“Schools are supposed to be a place to educate and nurture students, not groom them as victims,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Wade had been detained as he awaited trial and is no longer employed as a security guard.

