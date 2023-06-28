First Alert Weather Days Today Through Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day Today: Smoke and Poor Air Quality

First Alert Weather Days Thursday & Friday: Heat Index 105°-110°

20-30% Chance of Storms Today-Friday

While Rain Chances Are Low, IF a Storm Develops It Could be Severe

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for today due to smoke from Canadian wildfires causing poor air quality. While the day may average out to “Unhealthy for sensitive groups” there may be several hours during the morning that the air quality is poor for everyone. Consider avoiding exposure outdoors or at least exertion where you might be breathing deeply and heavily. The air quality will improve in the afternoon as the smoke moves east and thins out.

Today will also have a low chance for showers and storms. It will also turn hot with a top heat index near 94°. The 20% chance for a storm continues Wednesday evening and night - a low chance, but we want you to be aware we could see a storm pop up, and it could be strong.

Dangerous heat will build Thursday and Friday as highs top 100°. Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days as the heat index will peak between 105° to 110° both days. Thursday has a 20% chance for a storm and Friday 30%. While these chances are low, if a storm were able to develop in the heat of the day, it could access that heat & humidity to turn severe.

The heat subsides a bit over the weekend with increasing rain chances Saturday.

