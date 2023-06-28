Surprise Squad
First Alert: Heat & A Severe Threat Next Couple of Days

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Severe Storms Are Possible At Times Thursday-Friday
  • While Storms Are Not A Guarantee, They Could Be Severe With Big Heat & Humidity In Place
  • Intense Heat Thursday & Friday: Heat Index 105°+

Storm Threat Tonight: Overnight and into Thursday morning a cluster of strong to perhaps severe storms is possible through areas near and east of St. Louis. The exact track is uncertain which is why storms are not a guarantee, and the favored path looks to be mainly east/northeast of St. Louis.

Another Storm Threat late afternoon and Thursday evening. These storms would be more isolated in nature and could be stifled by a cap of warm air aloft, which is why we have a 20% chance for a storm. But IF storms get going they could turn severe quickly, so it’s best to have the KMOV weather app in case a storm pops up.

Dangerous heat will build Thursday and Friday as highs top 100°. Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days as the heat index will peak between 105° to 110° both days.

