First Alert: Heat & A Severe Threat Next Couple of Days

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Severe Storms Are Possible At Times Thursday-Friday

While Storms Are Not A Guarantee, They Could Be Severe With Big Heat & Humidity In Place

Intense Heat Thursday & Friday: Heat Index 105°+

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Storm Threat Tonight: Overnight and into Thursday morning a cluster of strong to perhaps severe storms is possible through areas near and east of St. Louis. The exact track is uncertain which is why storms are not a guarantee, and the favored path looks to be mainly east/northeast of St. Louis.

Another Storm Threat late afternoon and Thursday evening. These storms would be more isolated in nature and could be stifled by a cap of warm air aloft, which is why we have a 20% chance for a storm. But IF storms get going they could turn severe quickly, so it’s best to have the KMOV weather app in case a storm pops up.

Dangerous heat will build Thursday and Friday as highs top 100°. Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days as the heat index will peak between 105° to 110° both days.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.