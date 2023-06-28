Surprise Squad
EPA responded to Boeing wastewater spill near Coldwater Creek

Coldwater Creek - FILE
Coldwater Creek - FILE(Christian Gooden | Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The United States Environmental Protection Agency responded to a spill from Boeing near St. Louis Lambert Airport and Coldwater Creek on Tuesday.

The EPA said in a statement that reports indicated that the approximately 1,000 gallons of wastewater were likely contaminated with trivalent chromium or CR III.

After stopping the release, the EPA said that Boeing began sampling the wastewater on-site and collecting samples from Coldwater Creek to evaluate any impacts. The EPA said they, with Boeing, have developed a sampling strategy that will provide results after 24 hours.

