EPA responded to Boeing wastewater spill near Coldwater Creek

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The United States Environmental Protection Agency responded to a spill from Boeing near St. Louis Lambert Airport and Coldwater Creek on Tuesday.

The EPA said in a statement that reports indicated that the approximately 1,000 gallons of wastewater were likely contaminated with trivalent chromium or CR III.

After stopping the release, the EPA said that Boeing began sampling the wastewater on-site and collecting samples from Coldwater Creek to evaluate any impacts. The EPA said they, with Boeing, have developed a sampling strategy that will provide results after 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.