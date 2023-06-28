Surprise Squad
Call for St. Louis City Corrections Commissioner resignation

Members of the St. Louis Detention Facilities Oversight Board said they want corrections commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah to resign by Friday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Members of the St. Louis Detention Facilities Oversight Board said they want corrections commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah to resign by Friday.

In a letter sent to Mayor Tishaura Jones and the City Public Safety Director, the board claims the commissioner denied them access to the City Justice Center and prevented them from investigating complaints of misconduct by jail employees.

We have reached out to the City about this letter and have yet to hear back.

