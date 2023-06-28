BackStoppers helping family of New Haven-Berger firefighter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The BackStoppers are helping the family of a firefighter that died on Monday after responding to a fire.

Firefighter Lloyd Ruediger, 84, had served the New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District for 59 years. On June 25, Ruediger had responded to a residential fire, and the following day, on June 26, he died at home.

“My deepest sympathies are extended to the family of Firefighter Lloyd Ruediger and all the lives that he touched,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers. “He lived a life dedicated to public service and his legacy will be forever honored.”

“Lloyd Ruediger leaves a record of continuous public service and commitment to the fire service that few will ever match,” Governor Michael Parson said in a statement about the news of the passing of Ruediger. “For over 59 years as a volunteer firefighter, Ruediger answered when the alarm bell rang. He risked his own safety and sacrificed time with family and friends in order to serve his community. He will be remembered for his tremendous legacy of service to others.”

BackStoppers is an organization that assists the families of first responders that have been killed or injured in the line of duty. To make a donation or for more information on BackStoppers, you can visit their website or call 314-692-0200.

