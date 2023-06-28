Surprise Squad
Anheuser-Busch’s new campaign focuses on the St. Louisans behind the beer

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Anheuser-Busch’s new campaign focuses on the real people behind the beer.

From farming to brewing, bottling and trucking, the “We Make the Beer” ad highlights workers in St. Louis involved in the beer-making process.

Sales for Bud Light are down 25% compared to a year ago. The plunge comes a few months after the beer brand partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

According to the company, while Bud Light sales have taken a hit, it remains the country’s number one brewer.

