DUPO, Ill. (KMOV) - Illinois state police said one person was ejected from a car in a five-car crash on I-255 near Dupo.

ISP said the person ejected had serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

Ambulances took two others to a hospital. They have non-life-threatening injuries.

Right now, no word on what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.