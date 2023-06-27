Some local school districts plan to ditch MAP testing for new system this fall

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Citing the changing needs of the 21st-century student, a group of Missouri school districts are moving forward with plans to drop MAP (Missouri Assessment Program) testing this fall.

The group of around 20 schools, which includes Affton, Parkway, Lindbergh and Pattonville, plans to replace the state-mandated testing with a new three-year pilot program that tests kids multiple times across a single school. The schools are a part of a larger group, called the Success-Ready Students Network. The group presented its proposal to the Missouri State Board of Education in early June.

MAP testing has been used for years to gauge the success of classes and grade levels, but Affton Superintendent Travis Bracht says the new model is tailored to measuring individual success at multiple points during the school year. Bracht says it’s important to keep updating testing methods in order so assessment criteria don’t become outdated.

“We’re really trying to make it more about the individual learner, as opposed to how the whole school or the whole grade level did,” Bracht said. “We’re going to do the best we can to help you learn what you need to learn to set you on a trajectory that will prepare you for your future.”

This is possible under a state law change that allows districts to apply for “School Innovation Waivers” for new testing and assessment procedures. The Missouri State Board of Education is expected to vote in August on the SRSN’s proposed waiver to drop the MAP test. Bracht says, no matter the result, the group will start implementing some of the plans this fall, possibly running the two testing systems in tandem.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.