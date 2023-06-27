Select hockey coach accused of sex crimes against kids in two counties

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A hockey coach is accused of committing sex crimes against a victim in St. Louis County and against another one in St. Charles County.

James Lambert, 31, has been charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of sexual exploitation of a 6-year-old child. In St. Charles County he is charged with two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree child molestation.

The Maryland Heights Police Department alleges Lambert committed sexual acts with a boy when he was 6 and 7 years old. Police allege Lambert took photos of these acts as they happened in a bathroom at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights between March 1, 2020, and September 24, 2021. He worked as a hockey coach for select teams including Lindenwood University. Authorities say the victim in St. Charles County came forward about the allegations when he was 22-years-old but the wrongdoing happened when the victim was 6.

Lambert would take the child from St. Charles County places including St. Louis Cardinals games, St. Louis Blues games, Mizzou college football games, hockey tournaments, and practices.

Lindenwood University released the following statement about Lambert.

Lindenwood University became aware of this matter and have been in communication with the Lake St. Louis Police Department. The university has been informed that the charges do not involve Lindenwood University and that Lambert has no prior criminal history. Lambert was an assistant ACHA men’s hockey coach with Lindenwood’s club team and is no longer employed at Lindenwood.

