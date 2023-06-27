Police seize multiple guns from downtown St. Louis apartment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police say they seized several guns from a downtown St. Louis apartment over the weekend.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) tweeted out Tuesday that they had seized multiple guns after they were called to a disturbance in the 300 block of N.10th Street. Someone armed with a gun stolen from Des Peres was taken into custody, police say.

Over the weekend, 4th Dist. Officers responded to a disturbance call at a party in an apartment in the 300 block of N. 10th. These weapons were located throughout the residence. One male armed with a firearm stolen from Des Peres, MO was taken into custody. #SaferStreets pic.twitter.com/stFqBdsT2p — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 27, 2023

The seizure comes amid concerns about shootings downtown and shootings at parties being held at short-term rentals in the city.

