Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nothing says Fourth of July like a hot dog at a ballpark, and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition.

The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment, “Pepsi Colachup.”

The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola. It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.

The limited edition sauce is available July 4 at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, one injured in shooting near The Grove
Man, woman killed in shooting near the Grove identified
First Alert Weather Days Issued Thursday & Friday As We Brace For Big Heat
First Alert Weather Days Wednesday, Thursday & Friday
The Granite City Fire Department responded to a leveled home around 2:45 a.m. on Dale Avenue.
Home explodes in Granite City, Fire Marshal investigating
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
Lincoln County teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school
Lincoln County teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school

Latest News

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Amber Alert Generic
AMBER alert issued for children in Berkeley, Mo.
File Graphic
Jefferson County husband and wife plead guilty to possessing child porn
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Golden anniversary turns tragic as couple, relative are fatally stabbed and beaten