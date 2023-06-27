Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Officer joins force 40 years after grandfather killed on duty

A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty...
A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty death.(Springboro Ohio Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - A fallen police officer’s grandson is carrying on his legacy 40 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

WHIO reports that Officer William Johnson was fatally struck by a drunken driver on State Route 73 on June 27, 1983.

On Tuesday, the Springboro Police Department shared that William Johnson’s grandson William “Billy” Johnson was sworn in as a Springboro police officer this year.

“This tragic story took a remarkable turn this year,” the department said. “He will carry his grandfather’s legacy at the same agency for which William Johnson made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, one injured in shooting near The Grove
Man, woman killed in shooting near the Grove identified
First Alert Weather Days Issued Thursday & Friday As We Brace For Big Heat
First Alert Weather Days Wednesday, Thursday & Friday
The Granite City Fire Department responded to a leveled home around 2:45 a.m. on Dale Avenue.
Home explodes in Granite City, Fire Marshal investigating
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
Lincoln County teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school
Lincoln County teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Judge, rejecting Trump arguments, signals he’ll let New York criminal case stay in state court
Metro law enforcement agencies give demo of app being tested for emergency response, police...
Metro law enforcement agencies give demo of app being tested for emergency response, police pursuits
America’s Birthday Parade preview
Behind the scenes of America’s Birthday Parade
Rowan Bilodeau, a 15-year old transgender boy from Pittsboro, N.C., testifies Tuesday, June 20,...
Ban on gender-affirming care for minors in North Carolina clears another legislative chamber
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe