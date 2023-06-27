Metro Transit adding state-of-the-art security, gating to MetroLink platforms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit is upgrading its MetroLink platforms with state-of-the-art fencing, gates and security systems.

Metro is spending $52 million to transform the original open-access MetroLink platforms into a more secure system with gated customer entrances at all MetroLink stations.

Customers will be required to scan Metro passes in order to proceed through the gated entrance.

“It is a combination and a layered approach to security that in totality--marrying all of the efforts together--hopefully, in the end, will be the game changer,” said Kevin Scott, general manager of security at Bi-State Development, the organization that oversees Metro. “Security or effective security is very fluid. There’s no finish line to it.”

“Well, I know it can be crazy down here sometimes,” said Metro rider Jason Fulcher. “I think it will make things more safe or make people feel safer within their travels. It’s super convenient. Like I go to Cardinals games sometimes, and I live in Granite City, Illinois. So, I catch a bus down here.”

Metro Transit is hosting an open on Tuesday, June 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spaces in downtown Belleville.

Click here to register for the virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, June 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All 38 MetroLink stations will be upgraded on a phased schedule. Metro Transit will begin the first phase of implementation at four MetroLink stations in Illinois later this year: Emerson Park, Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Washington Park, and College. A 39th platform is being added to the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. All 39 platforms are expected to be completed by early 2025.

