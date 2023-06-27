Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Metro Transit adding state-of-the-art security, gating to MetroLink platforms

Metro Transit is upgrading its MetroLink platforms with state-of-the-art fencing, gates and security systems.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit is upgrading its MetroLink platforms with state-of-the-art fencing, gates and security systems.

Metro is spending $52 million to transform the original open-access MetroLink platforms into a more secure system with gated customer entrances at all MetroLink stations.

Customers will be required to scan Metro passes in order to proceed through the gated entrance.

“It is a combination and a layered approach to security that in totality--marrying all of the efforts together--hopefully, in the end, will be the game changer,” said Kevin Scott, general manager of security at Bi-State Development, the organization that oversees Metro. “Security or effective security is very fluid. There’s no finish line to it.”

“Well, I know it can be crazy down here sometimes,” said Metro rider Jason Fulcher. “I think it will make things more safe or make people feel safer within their travels. It’s super convenient. Like I go to Cardinals games sometimes, and I live in Granite City, Illinois. So, I catch a bus down here.”

Metro Transit is hosting an open on Tuesday, June 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spaces in downtown Belleville.

Click here to register for the virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, June 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All 38 MetroLink stations will be upgraded on a phased schedule. Metro Transit will begin the first phase of implementation at four MetroLink stations in Illinois later this year: Emerson Park, Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Washington Park, and College. A 39th platform is being added to the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. All 39 platforms are expected to be completed by early 2025.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, one injured in shooting near The Grove
Man, woman killed in shooting near the Grove identified
First Alert Weather Days Issued Thursday & Friday As We Brace For Big Heat
First Alert Weather Days Wednesday, Thursday & Friday
The Granite City Fire Department responded to a leveled home around 2:45 a.m. on Dale Avenue.
Home explodes in Granite City, Fire Marshal investigating
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
Lincoln County teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school
Lincoln County teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school

Latest News

Metro law enforcement agencies give demo of app being tested for emergency response, police...
Metro law enforcement agencies give demo of app being tested for emergency response, police pursuits
America’s Birthday Parade preview
Behind the scenes of America’s Birthday Parade
Father saves daughter from fire in West Peoria
Father saves daughter from fire in West Peoria
AMBER alert issued for children in Berkeley, Mo.
AMBER alert issued for children in Berkeley, Mo.