Metro law enforcement agencies give demo of app being tested for emergency response, police pursuits

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new resource is hoping to keep those on the road informed when emergency vehicles are coming.

When chases and pursuits happen, it can leave other drivers in the crossfire.

MakeWay Safety isn’t only focused on police chases but also when emergency vehicles are on the side of the road or responding to a call.

For app founder Mike Walsh, the driving factor behind this technology is personal.

“My niece was t-boned in a code 3 condition in downtown coming through an intersection,” Walsh says.

Since the MakeWay Safety app is still being tested, it’s not available for people in the community to download yet.

On Tuesday, News 4 was given a demo of how the app works.

It’s being tested in St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Jefferson County.

Walsh says now SLMPD has also joined in.

“Downtown, you have high-rise buildings, you’ve got short narrow blocks,” Walsh says. “In Jefferson County, you’ve got lots of rural areas, so that’s the other reason for this test as a community. We can adjust the technology to meet the needs of each of these communities.”

St. Louis County Police Sgt. Tracy Panus says the department is always looking for new technology or ways to protect officers and people in the community.

The technology is hoping to make the Metro area safer for drivers and officers by alerting people when they’re out on the road.

“We have to go code,” Sgt. Panus says. “We have to turn our lights and sirens on our police vehicles at times. But we want to make sure the public is aware of what we’re doing, and we want to make sure that we keep them safe while we do our job.”

The speed limit on the road and the speed that patrol cars are traveling impact how soon you would be notified.

The faster you’re going, the faster you get notified.

Walsh says that gives you more time to respond and adjust your driving.

“Whether you’ve had a red light or green light, you’ve heard a siren, and you’re looking around about whether you can go or not go,” Walsh says. “If I do go, am I gonna get in the way? This will tell you well before you hear and see the vehicle what direction the emergency vehicle is approaching.”

With people often being distracted behind the wheel, St. Charles County Corporal Barry Bayles says this will help keep drivers alert.

“Traffic crashes and vehicle accidents are statistically and traditionally the number one killers of officers or things that have injured officers as well, so something that causes people to be more aware of things,” Corporal Bayles says.

Walsh hopes this can be more than just an app.

“We’re hoping to be able to work with our phone carriers and connected car manufacturers and get this technology embedded into that operating system so that it becomes involuntary so that the minute you get into your car, you put your phone in your cup holder or your charger cradle or you start your car and it’s a connected vehicle, that this is already running in the background of that operating system,” Walsh says.

Each agency is testing the app out on five patrol cars.

