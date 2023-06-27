Man shot near I-70, Grand late Monday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot a block from I-70 just north of downtown St. Louis Monday night.

Officers say the shooting happened near the intersection of E. Grand and Bulwer, which is a block east of I-70, around 11:20 p.m.

A man was shot in the leg. He was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

Other information was not immediately known.

