Local Starbucks employees join nationwide protest during pride month

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starbucks workers across the St. Louis area are walking off the job.

These protests came during pride month. Starbucks Workers United says that employees are being prevented from placing pride decorations inside stores.

The union says the company’s response has been inconsistent with incidents like this happening across the country. Workers called out Starbucks leadership for their quote “shallow” support of the LGBTQ community.

But a Starbucks spokesperson denied those allegations, saying decoration decisions are up to the local store managers. A company letter sent to the union expressed support for the LGBT community.

LGBT rights have become a hot-button issue, with many states trying to roll back legal protections for transgender care for minors and visibility of drag performances.

Four Starbucks locations in the St. Louis area are taking part in the protests.

The locations participating in the strike are:

Hanley & Dale

Lindbergh & Clayton

Hampton & Wise

Kingshighway & Chippewa

