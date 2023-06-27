Jefferson County husband and wife plead guilty to possessing child porn

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A husband and wife from Jefferson County pleaded guilty to having child pornography and sharing it with each other.

David John Dohrman, 52, pleaded guilty to sending a video that contained child sex abuse to his wife on Facebook in 2020. A tip from Facebook to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted an investigation.

The St. Louis County Police Department obtained a warrant and searched the couple’s home. Investigators found child pornography on cell phones belonging to Dohrman and his wife, Jacquelin Michelle Dohrman, 48.

Both of them face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

