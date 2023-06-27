Surprise Squad
Groundbreaking on new phase of improvements in Forest Park

On Tuesday, phase two of the Forest Park improvements got underway.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This is all part of the East Waterways project.

Work is now underway and will happen through the summer.

Phase two includes restoring the seven pools, waterfalls and bowl lake. They will also create an educational pavilion.

Work will also restore Round Lake and its iconic fountain, which dates back to 1916.

