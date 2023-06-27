Two dead, one injured in shooting near The Grove

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead, and another is injured after a shooting in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, just a few blocks away from The Grove, Monday night, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police.

Police responded to a shooting at the 4300 block of Gibson just after 8 p.m. Police on the scene said one woman and one man were killed in the shooting. Another woman is in stable condition.

Police at the scene told News 4 that this shooting was the result of a personal dispute.

With this shooting, the City of St. Louis has had 84 homicides this year. At this time last year, the City had recorded 83 homicides.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

correction: An earlier version of this story said four people were shot based on early information from police.

