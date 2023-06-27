First Alert Weather Days Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday Morning: Smoke and poor air quality

First Alert Weather Days Thursday & Friday: Heat Index 105°-110°

20-30% Chance of Storms Wednesday-Friday

While Rain Chances Are Low Late Week, IF a Storm Develops it could be severe

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

A New First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday morning to midday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires causing poor air quality. While the day may average out to “Unhealthy for sensitive groups” there may be several hours during the morning that the air quality is poor for everyone. Let’s monitor this for Wednesday morning, but you may want to consider avoiding exposure outdoors or at least exertion where you might be breathing deeply and heavily. The air quality will improve in the afternoon as the smoke moves east and thins out.

Wednesday will also have a chance for showers and storms. While the general trend has been for a cluster of storms in Western Missouri to fall apart and only give us some isolated storms, we can’t rule out a larger cluster does hold together. But the general trend is for a few isolated showers and storms in the morning and a dry and hotter afternoon with a heat index near 94°. The 20% chance for a storm continues Wednesday evening and night, low chance but want you to be aware we could see a storm pop up.

Then, dangerous heat will build this week as highs top 100° Thursday and Friday. Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days as the heat index will peak at 105° to 110° both days. Thursday has a 20% chance for a storm and Friday 30%. While these chances are low, if a storm were able to develop in the heat of the day, it could access that heat & humidity to turn severe.

The heat subsides a bit over the weekend with increasing rain chances Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.