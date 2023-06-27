First Alert Weather Days Issued Thursday & Friday As We Brace For Big Heat

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Thursday & Friday Are First Alert Weather Days, Heat Index 105°+

20-30% Chance of Storms Wednesday-Friday

Rain & Storms Possible Saturday Too, Chance Added to Sunday as well

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Dangerous heat will build this week as highs top 100° Thursday and Friday. Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days as the heat index will peak at or above 105° both days. The heat subsides a bit over the weekend with increasing rain chances Saturday.

Storms could cool us down at times this week. Right now, the chances Wednesday-Friday are 20-30%. Models hint at Wednesday morning as our first chance for storms, but some models show these storms fizzling before they reach us. Thursday’s chance is relatively low at 20%, and Friday’s chance increases a bit to 30%. If storms develop in the expected heat, they could cool us down, but could also use that heat to become strong. Make sure to get updates on News4 and the KMOV weather app in case the storm threat increases later this week.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.