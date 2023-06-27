Few dozen youth show up to St. Louis City’s extended weekend recreation hours

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Officials with the City of St. Louis reported a few dozen kids attended extended weekend hours at two recreational centers in the city.

Following a deadly mass shooting involving teens on Washington Avenue earlier this month, city officials expanded Friday and Saturday hours at the Wohl Recreational Center in north St. Louis and the Dunn-Marquette Recreation Center in Dutchtown.

According to officials, about 40 juveniles showed up to the Dunn-Marquette Rec Center between Friday and Saturday night. But less than 10 attended the Wohl Center in North City.

“We need to deal with all kids. I will tell you many kids who may carry weapons with the intent of using them, they’re usually not alone,” said Wilford Pinkney, director of the Office of Violence Prevention for the City of St. Louis. “They’re using with groups of other kids who then look at them or look to them, and maybe even look up to them, and may result in them engaging in similar behavior. So, these types of events are meant to pull kids away who don’t have anything else to do.”

City officials are also promoting other organizations offering resources for teens and kids during the summer. Not all programs offer extended weekend hours.

“I think the concept of opening up community centers a little bit later is a good idea, however the ones that are out on the streets committing those crimes--they’re not coming to the communities centers,” said John Saunders Jr., executive director of the Wesley House Association in north St. Louis. “So, our thing is this--we try to get them early--we try to get them in our system and sometimes we get an older kid that may be a little bit set in their ways, and what we really try to reinforce to them is that if you just simply make better decisions, life can be better.”

