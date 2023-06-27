Father saves daughter from fire in West Peoria

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the heat of the moment, a father was faced with the unthinkable.

“If I close my eyes, all I see is fire and my kid dropping,” said Kaleb Martin.

One week ago, Martin woke up to the fire alarm and his West Peoria home up in flames.

“As soon as I opened the front door, the flames were right there in the hallway,” he said. “There was no, absolutely no chance of getting down the hallway. They were there.”

Peoria county deputies tried to get into the building, but the fire was already too strong.

That left one way out. Martin leaped into action, breaking open a window to get his fiance and his five and seven-year-old daughters to safety.

Bystanders and deputies stretched out a bed sheet, ready to catch the children.

Martin held his five-year-old out the window, working up the courage to let go.

“Three stories up, and it just looks like it’s such a thin sheet that they got,” Martin said. “It’s like, is it gonna catch my daughter? And it’s nothing but concrete below us. And the guy down that you see on the video saying you, you trust me. You have my word.”

Martin, choosing to have faith in the rescuers down below.

“I counted to three. I looked down at them, and I let her go,” he recounted.

It was a perfect catch. The five-year-old dropped directly to safety.

Authorities said the rescuers also caught the seven-year-old. The young girl suffered first-degree burns.

That’s when firefighters arrived. Martin and his fiancé were able to get out through a rescue ladder. Martin’s fiancé needed a breathing tube in the ICU, but is expected to be okay.

Part of the building collapsed, and twice while fighting the fire, firefighters ran out of water.

In all, 17 people are looking for a new place to live.

Martin’s family has started a GoFundMe for anyone that would like to help.

