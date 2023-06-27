Bürki, Parker selected to MLS all-star team

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki and center back Tim Parker were selected to the 2023 MLS all-star roster.

Bürki, the team’s captain, and Parker, vice-captain, will join the rest of the MLS All-Stars in Washington, D.C., on July 19 to play Arsenal. This is the first all-star selection for both Bürki and Parker. St. Louis is one of seven teams to have two players selected to the team.

This season is Bürki’s first in the MLS after playing for the German club Dortmund. It’s Parker’s ninth in the league after being drafted in 2015.

Bürki has made an impressive 76 saves this season, with 16 punches and four clean sheets. Bürki’s 76th save this past Saturday kept San Jose at bay in the final moments of the match, giving them a much needed away game win.

Parker has been a remarkable defensive piece for CITY all season long, with an impressive 72 duels won and 93 clearances. Parker also scored CITY’s first-ever goal in their first match of the season on Feb. 25 against Austin FC.

St. Louis is first in the MLS’ Western Conference, tied with 32 points with LAFC. CITY has 10 wins, two draws and seven losses.

