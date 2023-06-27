Surprise Squad
Blues get Hayes from Flyers for draft pick

FILE - Philadelphia Flyers' Kevin Hayes plays during an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red...
FILE - Philadelphia Flyers' Kevin Hayes plays during an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The St. Louis Blues have acquired center Kevin Hayes from the Philadelphia Flyers for a sixth-round pick in 2024. The teams announced the trade Tuesday, June 27, the day before the first round of the draft.(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)(Derik Hamilton | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amid rumors of a larger trade coming together between the Blues and Flyers, the two teams reached an agreement Tuesday that only involves one NHL player.

The Blues acquired forward Kevin Hays for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. Hayes, 31, was an all-star in 2022-2023, recording 54 points, including 18 goals. He was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010.

The Flyers are reportedly picking up half of Hayes’ salary for the final three years of his contract.

Over the weekend, rumors were flying that the Blues and Flyers were going to make a trade involving at least one Blues player who would need to waive his no-trade clause, but that deal has not been consummated.

