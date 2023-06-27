Surprise Squad
8 federal prosecutors to help St. Louis CAO with homicide backlog

‘Bar is pretty low:’ current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs experience, build trust
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eight prosecutors in the US Attorney’s Office in St. Louis will be tasked with helping the St. Louis Circuit Attorney (CAO) with homicide cases, it was announced Tuesday.

The move comes as new St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore works through a backlog that accumulated under former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. All of the prosecutors will continue to work on federal cases while they work with the CAO. Six of the attorneys were sworn in Tuesday afternoon. Two will be sworn in over the next few weeks, authorities say.

The eight attorneys are listed below:

Paul D’Agrosa

Hal Goldsmith

Christine Krug

Nicholas Lake

Matthew Martin

Jerome McDonald

Jennifer Szczucinski

Ashley Walker

