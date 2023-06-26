Stolen vehicle used in ATM theft in Sullivan, Mo.

Police are investigating an ATM break-in at the First State Community Bank on East Springfield Road in Sullivan.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an ATM break-in at the First State Community Bank on East Springfield Road in Sullivan.

The Sullivan Police Department said officers found damage to the ATM after responding to the scene around 5 a.m. Monday. “A large amount of cash” was stolen, but police did not specify the amount.

A black Toyota 4Runner stolen from Straatmann Toyota in Washington, Missouri, was used in the crime. The suspect was a man wearing dark pants, a black long-sleeve shirt, a gray baseball hat, and a black face mask.

The suspect vehicle was later found burned just outside of St. Clair. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call the Sullivan Police Department at 573-468-8001.

This was at least the 11th ATM to be targeted for theft since mid-April in the St. Louis region.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Days Late Week Due To Big Heat
First Alert Weather Days Late Week Due To Big Heat
Police say three shooting victims, two men and one woman, were all declared dead at the scene.
Person in custody after shooting kills 3 in Kansas City, Missouri
Police identify woman killed in north St. Louis Saturday night
Police identify woman killed in north St. Louis Saturday night
The Granite City Fire Department responded to a leveled home around 2:45 a.m. on Dale Avenue.
Home explodes in Granite City, Fire Marshal investigating
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

Efforts to bring a public fireworks display show back to Grand Island are nearing fruition, as...
LIST: Places to watch the fireworks for the 4th of July
3 more names to be added to St. Louis Walk of Fame
Heavyweight boxing champions added to St. Louis Walk of Fame
A water main broke in the parking lot of Dierbergs in Florissant.
Water main breaks in Florissant Dierbergs’ parking lot
New Boeing 777-9 airplane uses parts made in St. Louis
New Boeing 777-9 airplane uses parts made in St. Louis
St. Charles County Council to decide whether to upgrade traffic lights
St. Charles County Council to decide whether to upgrade traffic lights