Stolen vehicle used in ATM theft in Sullivan, Mo.

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an ATM break-in at the First State Community Bank on East Springfield Road in Sullivan.

The Sullivan Police Department said officers found damage to the ATM after responding to the scene around 5 a.m. Monday. “A large amount of cash” was stolen, but police did not specify the amount.

A black Toyota 4Runner stolen from Straatmann Toyota in Washington, Missouri, was used in the crime. The suspect was a man wearing dark pants, a black long-sleeve shirt, a gray baseball hat, and a black face mask.

The suspect vehicle was later found burned just outside of St. Clair. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call the Sullivan Police Department at 573-468-8001.

This was at least the 11th ATM to be targeted for theft since mid-April in the St. Louis region.

